IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team take on each other in the third game of the five-match T20I series. The IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 takes place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot and has a start time of 07:00 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs ENG T20 match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs England 2025 T20 series in India but will IND vs ENG be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the IND vs ENG viewing option. IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025: Top Five Players To Watch Out in India Against England Clash.

Tilak Varma’s brilliance with the bat helped take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The left-hander smashed 55-ball unbeaten 72 as he took India to victory with valuable contribution from Ravi Bishnoi. England, who have named an unchanged side, have their work cut out as they look to open their account in the series. 'Kaha Karu? T-Shirt Par?' Hardik Pandya Shows Heartwarming Gesture As He Signs Autograph For Young Fans Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Is IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India vs England T20I series 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV etc. The IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of IND vs ENG T20 match.

