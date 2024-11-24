The Gujarat Titans (GT) have been performing consistently since their introduction in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Gujarat-based franchise won the IPL 2022 edition. In 2023, Gujarat were the runners-up of the cash-rich league. Ahead of the IPL 2024, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who helped Gujarat to lift the IPL 2022 trophy, was traded to five-time champions Mumbai Indians. In place of Hardik, the Titans appointed star cricketer Shubman Gill as their new captain. Under Gill's leadership, GT had a dismal run in the IPL 2024 season. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates.

The 2022 champions will aim at a more improved performance in IPL 2025 after retaining their core unit. Gujarat Titans have a purse of Rs 69 crore heading into the IPL auction and will look to make some impactful additions which can help the franchise not just win another title but also contribute to long-term success.

GT Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Kagiso Rabada (10.75 Crore INR), Jos Buttler (15.75 Crore INR).

GT Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan

GT Previous Season Recap: Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans finished at eighth position in the IPL 2024 standings. The Gill-led GT won five matches out of 14 they played. Gujarat lost seven matches in the 2024 season.

