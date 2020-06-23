England pacer James Anderson is certainly one of the best fast bowlers in the modern era speak volumes of his prowess. At the age of 37, many pacers tend to lose their sheen. However, that's not the case with the 'Swing King' as he's ageing like fine wine. His next assignment will get underway when England will face West Indies in the three-match Test series at home starting from we July 8. The tour will have a lot of significance as it will mark the resumption of International cricket post-COVID-19 break. However, a huge milestone is waiting for Anderson in the forthcoming series. The legendary fast bowler is 16 wickets shy of becoming the first pacer in the history to take 600 Test wickets. England vs West Indies 2020 Full Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues & Other Details of ENG vs WI Test Series.

With 584 wickets, Anderson is already the most successful pacer in the longest format of the game and he could increase his tally even further.

Making his international debut in December 2002, Anderson burst onto the scenes courtesy his ability to swing the ball. He soon became the leader of England pace attack both in Tests and ODIs. In fact, with 269 wickets, Anderson is also England's highest wicket-taker in ODIs. However, after England's disastrous show in the 2015 World Cup, the pacer was dropped from England's limited-overs squad.

Nevertheless, he still continued to showcase his blitzes in red-ball cricket. Currently placed at number eight in Test bowling rankings, Anderson is raring to get back on the field again. Well, if he performs at his prime, he'll not need three matches to achieve the feat. However, he has been facing some fitness problems of late and maintaining fitness throughout the series will be a challenge for him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).