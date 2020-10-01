Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will face each other in match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 1, 2020 (Thursday). The two teams have met 24 times in the competition with Mumbai holding the upper hand with 13 wins to Punjab’s 11 victories. Meanwhile, KXIP skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to field first. KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Both teams have lost two games this season however those results could easily have gone the other way. Meanwhile, the two sides find themselves in the bottom half of the points table but a win could propel either team to the top of the team standings depending on the margin of the win. MI have a good record against KXIP in recent encounters, winning three of the last five, and would be hoping to continue that run. KXIP vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 13.

KXIP vs MI Teams and Playing XI

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shami.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Both teams will be playing in Abu Dhabi, a ground where Mumbai have played two of their three matches but this will be Punjab’s first match at the Stadium. It is one of the biggest grounds in the country and spinners could play a huge role. Teams batting first have won the majority of the matches in the ground and it could be a similar result this time around.

MI were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game as despite rallying back to take the match into a super over, the Rohit Sharma-led side couldn’t get over the line. While, Kings XI Punjab who were very much on the front foot in their game against RR, were defeated courtesy of a brilliant Rahul Tewatia innings.

