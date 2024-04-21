The 17th edition of the IPL continues to produce some magnificent games and this one is right up there with Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by just one run! The game had everything--entertainment, controversy and lots of thrill and in the end, the home side came out on top after a memorable final over at the Eden Gardens. Needing 21 to win, Karn Sharma, who has not featured regularly for RCB this season, carted Mitchell Starc for three sixes and got his team within touching distance of a victory. But Starc's spectacular return catch ended his stay and later, Phil Salt ran out Lockie Ferguson off the last ball to script a memorable victory for the Kolkata Knight Riders, who now have a league double over RCB. Was Virat Kohli Out or Not Out? Netizens Divided Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru Star’s Dismissal in KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match.

Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a rollicking start with Phil Salt, the aggressor, smashing 48 runs off just 14 balls. After an electrifying start, KKR did lose few wickets cheaply. The Knight Riders' innings was anchored by captain Shreyas Iyer, who scored 50 off 36 balls which included seven fours and one six. But the late impetus to this innings was provided by Andre Russell (27* off 20) and Ramandeep Singh (24* off nine balls) as KKR went on to post 222/6. In respone, RCB did get a decent start which was marked by Virat Kohli's dismissal. Kohli, while facing Harshit Rana, got a full toss and Rana took a return catch after he edged it. The third umpire judged it to be a legitimate ball as Kohli was outside of his crease and the ball would have met him below the waist had he stayed inside. He was not happy and trodded off the field after a heated chat with the umpire. Virat Kohli Knocks Down Dustbin, Smashes Bat In Anger After Being Dismissed During KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match; Videos Go Viral.

RCB, however, gained control of the chase with Will Jacks (55 off 32) and Rajat Patidar (52 off 23) striking the ball with ease. The match seemed to get away from KKR's grasp before Andre Russell brought things back by dismissing both these players. Sunil Narine, too, showed his class by taking the wickets of Cameron Green and Mahipal Lomror. RCB remained in the hunt with Suyash Prabhudessai and Dinesh Karthik but KKR got both these batters out before the last over, which required RCB to score 21 runs. Eventually, it was just one run which separated the two teams. Virat Kohli Hugs Gautam Gambhir After KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens, Pictures Go Viral.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#KKR clinched their narrowest win in IPL

#Sunil Narine now has the most number of wickets for a single team in IPL (172 for KKR)

#KKR have the joint-most 200+ totals in one IPL season (3 so far in IPL 2024)

#Shreyas Iyer scored his first 50 of the season

#KKR have the highest powerplay score while losing three wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders will take a lot of confidence from this win and take this momentum when they take on Punjab Kings on April 26. Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the other hand, will hope to bounce back when they take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 25.

