Defending Champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match 13. The KXIP vs MI encounter will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our Dream11 tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your KXIP vs MI fantasy playing XI for IPL 2020 match. KXIP vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 13.

KXIP vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Ishan Kishan

The young left-hander showed his class against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by scoring 99. Ishan Kishan now appears to have cemented his place in the side and with form on his side, he becomes one of the best picks for your KXIP vs MI Dream11 team.

KXIP vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has been in top form as well. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium is bigger than the ones in Dubai and Sharjah. Boundaries may not come easy here but Agarwal is known for playing it all along the ground as well. He could be amongst runs in the KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 match. KXIP vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 13.

KXIP vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Ravi Bishnoi

The spinner has been amongst wickets and will fetch you some points in your KXIP vs MI Dream11 team. Ravi Bishnoi keeps things tight in the middle-order and is often very hard to score runs off.

KXIP vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Sheldon Cottrell

The West Indies pacer’s figures against Rajasthan Royals were spoiled by one over when Rahul Tewatia smashed him for five sixes in an over. Otherwise, Sheldon Cottrell is a wicket-taker bowler. Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

KXIP vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Trent Boult

The left-arm pacer is spearheading Mumbai Indians pace attack and has done well thus far. Trent Boult is sharply accurate and finds himself amongst wickets mostly.

In 24 meetings previously between these two sides, Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record with 13 wins while KXIP are not far behind and have registered 11 wins.

