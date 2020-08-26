For a while now, the news of Lionel Messi quitting Barcelona has been going viral and the fans too have gone berserk with the update. The netizens have gone crazy with this piece of news and are posting tweets on social media. Now Kolkata Knight Riders have offered him a place in the team. Chennai Super Kings has also joined the bandwagon and welcomed him to the Yellow Army. So here's what exactly happened. A Messi fan tagged Chennai Super Kings in a tweet and said since the Argentine is 33, he would be an ideal fit for Daddies Army. Lionel Messi To Leave Barcelona: Fans Express Their Disappointment on Internet With Sad Memes.

Little did the netizen know that the official handle of CSK would notice the tweet and respond to it. "Leo approves," responded Chennai Super Kings. Just after the rumours of Lionel Messi quitting Barcelona have emerged, he has been linked with Manchester City and Chelsea. Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Chennai Super Kings below:

Prior to this Kolkata Knight Riders had posted a picture of Lionel Messi wearing KKR colours and they asked him of he would want to don their jersey. Coming back to the news of Messi quitting Barcelona, the fans are extremely upset with the news. It is said that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has communicated to the management of the team that he wishes to quit. The decision of Messi comes after 11 days of Barcelona's humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2019-20. The tea lost by 8-2. Talking about CSK, the team has already reached UAE for the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020.

