The 17th match of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will see a battle between GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC and Greater Helsinki CC. The match will be played on Tuesday (June 23) at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. Greater Helsinki haven’t made a desirable start to the tournament as they faced a loss in both the matches they played till now. On the other hand, Gymkhana lost their opening encounter against Bengal Tigers but made a thumping comeback by defeating Finnish Pakistani Club in their next game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of GHG vs GHC match. Finnish Premier League T20 2020 Schedule.

A total of eight teams are participating in the on-going tournament and they are locking horns across 60 matches in the league matches. The round-robin stage will be followed by an eliminator, two semi-finals and a final encounter. Also, FPL 2020 is one of those cricket tournaments which has resumed after the COVID-19 outbreak and hence, many fans of the game will have an eye on the tournament. Meanwhile, let’s look at the live streaming and details of the encounter.

When to Watch GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Greater Helsinki CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Greater Helsinki CC clash in the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will take place at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava on June 23, 2020 (Tuesday). The match is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Greater Helsinki CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there is no broadcaster available for Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Greater Helsinki CC match on their television sets. Nevertheless, they can still watch the game through online streaming.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Greater Helsinki CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020?

In order to enjoy the live streaming of GYM Helsinki Gymkhana CC Vs Greater Helsinki CC, fans need to visit the FanCode page. They can enjoy the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the FanCode website.

Squads:

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Simaranjit Brar, Ahmad Jaleel, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas, Nouman Raza, Faisal Shahzad, Pankaj Saharan, Noufal Khalid, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman, Irfan Yousefzai, Umair Akhtar.

Greater Helsinki CC: Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Rizwan Ali, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Naveed Shahid, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin

