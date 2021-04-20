Netherlands will aim for redemption as they take on Nepal in the fourth T20I of the Tri-Nation T20I series 2021. The encounter takes place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday (April 20). The two sides locked horns in the first game of the series, and Nepal walked away with a comfortable nine-wicket triumph. After restricting the Dutch side for 136/4, the hosts chased down the total with as many as five overs to spare. While Gyanendra Malla’s men would look to get their third win on the trot, Netherlands aim to change fortunes. Meanwhile, please scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other NEP vs NED match details. Max O'Dowd Becomes First Netherlands Batsman To Score A T20I Century, Helps Team Beat Malaysia in Tri-Nation Match.

Pieter Seelaar and Co would definitely take the field with some confidence, having defeated Malaysia by 15 runs in their last fixture. Centurion from the previous game, Max ODowd again has a job in hand while Bas de Leede and Aryan Dutt need to shine in the bowling department. On the other hand, Nepal can confirm their place in the finals with a win in this fixture. Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh and Sandeep Lamichhane are some key players for the home team. Ahead of the game, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When to Watch Nepal vs Netherlands Match in Tri-Nation T20I Series? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Nepal vs Netherlands match in Tri-Nation T20I Series 2021 will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on April 20, 2020 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to start at 01:00 PM IST, and 01:15 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Nepal vs Netherlands Match in Tri-Nation T20I Series? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

In India, Eurosport holds the official broadcasting rights of the Tri-Nation T20I Series. Hence, fans can switch to Eurosport to catch the live telecast of the Nepal vs Netherlands match on television.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Nepal vs Netherlands Match in Tri-Nation T20I Series?

Fans in India can follow the NEP vs NED T20 match live along with highlight videos on the FanCode app and website.

