What a contest it turned out to be! The 34th match of the IPL 2021 witnessed two heavyweights taking on each other at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In-form Kolkata Knight Riders blew away the Mumbai Indians and outplayed them in all aspects of this game. But it was Rahul Tripathi's unbeaten knock of 74 runs that helped Kolkata Knight Rider register such a massive win. This is the second match lost by Mumbai Indians and this loss takes them out of the top four of the points table. In this article, we shall bring to you the stat highlights of the match but before that let's have a look at how the game turned to be for both teams. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

So after winning the match KKR elected to field and the Mumbai Indians' opening pair Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave a slow start in the first three over but later picked pace. The Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper batsmen scored a half-century but then none of the batsmen could actually notch up a good score. Kieron Pollard did come up with a cameo but that could not last for a long time and they got dismissed on 21 runs. Mi could only come up with a total of 155 runs. MI vs KKR Highlights of VIVO IPL 2021

On the other hand, KKR looked in the mood to make changes in the points table. Shubman Gill was blazing guns however he made way to the pavilion too soon. But within the first five overs, the scoreboard read 60 plus and the score kept increasing. Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets but that did not slow down their innings. The team reached the target with 24 balls to spare. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights.

#Rohit Sharma completes 1,000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

#He also becomes the third-highest scorer in the history of IPL with 5513 runs.

#Rahul Tripathi scored his seventh half-century.

#Venkatesh Iyer scored his debut half-century.

With this, KKR is now placed on number four and Mumbai Indians is now pushed to number six. Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders now have eight points in their kitty.

