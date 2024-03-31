Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the opening season of the IPL while Mumbai Indians (MI) won five IPL titles since Rohit Sharma joined the team. In 2024 thought, RR started their campaign on a high note, successfully defending two scores above 180 runs. On the other hand, MI has struggled and lost both matches. The side played two away matches and failed to chase targets on both occasions, despite having one of the most explosive batting line-ups in the competition. MI Fans Attack CSK Fan in Kolhapur For Celebrating Rohit Sharma’s Wicket During IPL 2024 Match Against SRH, Victim Admitted in CPR: Report .

Both teams also have competent young cores, who have delivered in many matches for their respective sides. Yet for bowling, Mumbai Indians will rely on the experienced Jasprit Bumrah to make early inroads, while Rajasthan Royals will look to their young talents like Riyan Parag and captain Sanju Samson to provide the fireworks with the bat. The match would be an exciting encounter between two balanced sides, with the MI side having a slight advantage of the home crowd support and star power.

MI vs RR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have been in the league since 2008 and played against each other on multiple occasions. Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 28 times in the IPL, with MI holding the edge, winning 15 matches compared to RR’s 12 victories. One match ended without a result.

MI vs RR Match Number 13 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Tim David Sanju Samson Jasprit Bumrah Nandre Burger Tilak Varma Trent Boult

MI vs RR Match Number 14 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

Both teams have balanced lineups with impressive young players in their ranks. Although impact player Nandre Burger has been successful in the campaign so far, it would be great to watch the talented bowler against the quality and deep batting lineup of MI. On the flip side, MI bowlers will have to deal with calm, composed Samson and the attacking trident of Jaiswal, Buttler and Riyan Parag.

MI vs RR Match Number 14 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan will play their third match of the IPL 2024 campaign. Match 14 of the IPL season 17 will be played in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM on April 1 Indian Standard Time (IST).

MI vs RR Match Number 14 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights of the Indian Premier League 2024 in India. Fans can watch the MI vs RR match live on the Star Sports Networks. Viacom 18 has streaming rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can enjoy the MI vs RR Match live streaming on JioCinema App.

MI vs RR Match Number 14 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Shams Mulani

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)/(wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

