Mitchell Santner Birthday Special: Here’s Look at Best Performances of New Zealand Cricket Team All-Rounder

Mitchell Santner (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mitchell Santner turns 28 years old on February 5, 2020. He is indeed one of the best players of the New Zealand Cricket team. He plays for Northern District team in domestic cricket. The Kiwi cricketer was picked up in the team after a promising 2014–15 domestic season. He was named in the ODI squad for the tour of England in place of Daniel Vettori who retired after the conclusion of ICC CWC 2015. Santner was initially picked as a left-arm spin option, however, he later proved his mettle through batting too. On occasion of Mitchell Santner's birthday, we will share the best performances of New Zealand cricket team fine all-rounder. Mitchell Santner Takes a Flying Catch to Dismiss Virat Kohli During India vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2020 (Watch Video)

Mitchell Santner plays in all three formats of the game, he made his ODI and T20I debut against England in June, 2015, while he played his 1st Test match against Australia on November 27, 2015. The Kiwi cricketer has scored a century in the Test match which he made recently against England in November, 2019. Santner also plays for Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League.

Best Performances of Mitchell Santner

1. 5/50 vs Ireland, IRE vs NZ, Ireland Tri-Series, 2017

After the first match of the tri-series between Ireland and Bangladesh was washed out, the home team faced New Zealand in the 2nd match of the tri-series. New Zealand after batting first posted a total of 289/7 in 50 overs. In reply, Ireland was very much in the chase as Niall O Brien scored a century. When Santner came out to bowl his second spell after conceding 43 runs with a wicket to his name in first six overs, no one could have imagined that he would become the game-changer. He took 4/7 in his second spell and ended with the figure of 5/50, as Kiwis won the match by 51 runs.

2. Mitchell Santner Hits a Six on the Last Ball to Win the Game For CSK

Let's recall the thrilling IPL 2019 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, where CSK needed 152 runs to win from 20 overs. MS Dhoni's team did not get a good start, as they lost four wickets at the score of 24 during their chase. Dhoni and Ambayati Rayadu played a sheet anchor role by taking the match till the end. However, in the end, it was Mitchell Santner who did the job for his captain, as he smashed Ben Stokes for a six when CSK needed 3 runs off the last delivery.

3. Mitchell Santner 126 runs vs England, NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2019

Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner showed his excellent batting skill by scoring 126 runs against a strong side like England in a Test Match played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. This was Santner maiden Test hundred. Not only he scored a hundred in this game, but he also took three wickets in that match along with a stunning catch on the field. His immense contribution helped New Zealand defeat England by an inning and 65 runs in that game.

Mitchell Santner was currently seen in action against India in 5 matches T20I series. He will have a busy birthday as he will be the part of his team for India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match of the three-match series. Santner is indeed one of the best all-rounders in International cricket. We wish Mitchell Santner a very Happy Birthday.