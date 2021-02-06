Team India had a difficult time on the field against England as on day 2 of the 1st Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the visitors posted 500+ on the board. However, despite struggling on the pitch, the morale remains high in the Indian dressing room as Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav were involved in hilarious banter and the video is going viral on social media. Jasprit Bumrah Nails Toe-Crushing Yorker Against Ben Stokes During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021, England Batsman Somehow Negotiates.

In what looked like a funny and harmless incident, Mohammed Siraj could be seen grabbing spinner Kuldeep Yadav by the back of his neck in an animated manner surprising the veteran spinner before telling him something. Both of the players have not been picked in team India's playing XI for the first Test against England in Chennai. Joe Root Becomes First Batsman in History to Score Double Century in His 100th Test Match.

See Video

What did siraj do here to kuldeep?👀👀#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/pmWzVXAwt9 — VIRATIAN stan (@VIRATIANstan18) February 5, 2021

Mohammed Siraj was one of the finds of the Australian tour as the young pacer in the absence of several senior pacers such as Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Jaspirt Bumrah played some brilliant cricket, inspiring India to a historic series win down under. The right-arm pacer had picked up 13 wickets.

However, much to everyone’s expectations, the pacer wasn’t picked for the opening Test, a case similar to Kuldeep Yadav. The veteran spinner was expected to start the match after missing out on the Australia tour but Shahbaaz Nadeem was preferred instead after Axar Patel picked up an injury prior to the start.

Speaking of the game, England ended Day 2 of 555/8 with skipper Joe Root scoring his fifth Test double ton. The visitors were also helped by crucial, scores from Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes, Team India need to pick wickets early on the third day and bat properly if they are to avoid an upset in the series opener.

