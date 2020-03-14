Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for MUL vs LAH Clash in PSL Season 5

Lahore Qalandars (Photo Credits: Twitter / Lahore Qalandars)

Multan Sultans (MUL) will square off against Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in Pakistan Super League (PSL), 2020 match no 29. The game will be held on March 15, 2020, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Lahore Qalandars will be led by Sohail Akhtar while Multan Sultans will play under the captaincy of Shan Masood. Both Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will enter this game after emerging victorious in their previous matches. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for Dream11 team prediction of MUL vs LAH in PSL Season 5. We will also help you with tips to pick the best team. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi in their previous game by three runs. Sultans defended the target of 155 runs as Zalmi managed to score only 151 runs by just losing seven wickets. Sohail Tanvir bowled a brilliant spell in that game where he had figures of 3/26 in four overs. However, Zeeshan Ashraf knock of 52 runs from 39 balls helped Sultans post a total of 154/6 in 20 overs.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – The wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be Zeeshan Ashraf of Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – It would be feasible to go for four batsmen and they should be Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Chris Lynn (LAH), Sohail Akhtar (LAH), Shan Masood (MUL).

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – The two all-rounders for your Dream11 team should be Mohammad Hafeez (LAH) and Shahid Afridi (MUL).

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Shaheen Afridi (LAH), Sohail Tanvir (MUL), Imran Tahir (MUL), Mohammad Irfan (MUL).

The captain for your Dream11 team should be Mohammad Hafeez, while Sohail Tanvir can be elected as vice-captain.