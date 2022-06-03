Netherlands (NED) and West Indies (WI) will be playing their third and final One Day International (ODI) match up against each other on 4 June 2022 (Saturday) at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen Netherlands. The match is scheduled to start at 02:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Netherlands vs West Indies third and final ODI battle can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads

West Indies lead by 2-0 after defeating the Netherlands in the second game of the ongoing three-match ODI series. Furious Brandon King thrashed NED bowlers while he scored 91 off 90 not out to aid his team chase down 217 in 45.3 overs. Earlier, Netherlands' openers were off to a good start with an opening stand of 101 runs until the crucial wicket of Vikramjit Singh fell which was followed by further fall of couple more wickets in quick succession as a result NED were unable to put up a defendable total on the board, hence lost their second ODI.

NED vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Shai Hope (WI), and Nicholas Pooran (WI) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

NED vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Max O'Dowd (NED), Brandon King (WI), and Bas de Leede (NED) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

NED vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Logan van Beek (NED) and Kyle Mayers (WI) could be our all-rounders

NED vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Hayden Walsh Jr. (WI), Aryan Dutt (NED), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Akeal Hosein (WI) could form the bowling attack

NED vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shai Hope (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Max O'Dowd (NED), Brandon King (WI), Bas de Leede (NED), Logan van Beek (NED), Kyle Mayers (WI), Hayden Walsh Jr. (WI), Aryan Dutt (NED), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Akeal Hosein (WI).

Shai Hope (WI) could be named as the captain of your NED vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Akeal Hosein (WI) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

