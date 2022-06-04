West Indies will be hoping for a clean sweep when they face the Netherlands in the third and final One Day International of the three-game series. The clash will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on June 04, 2022 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Netherlands vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. NED vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Netherlands vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022.

West Indies have been brilliant in the series as they have started well under new captain Nicholas Pooran. The Caribbean outfit will be hoping to whitewash the hosts. Meanwhile, the Netherlands have given a coot account of themselves but have been unable to get on the right side of the result but will be hoping to end the series with a win.

When and Where is NED vs WI 3rd ODI 2022?

The NED vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 takes place at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen today (June 02). The ODI match will begin at 02:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of NED vs WI 3rd ODI 2022?

Sadly, there will be no live tv telecast of the West Indies tour of Netherlands in India. However, live streaming online option is available for fans in India. For details continue reading.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of NED vs WI 3rd ODI 2022?

In absence of a TV telecast, the live streaming online of NED vs WI ODI series will be available on FanCode. Fans can access FanCode's mobile app and official website for live streaming online of 3rd ODI. The users will have to pay a nominal fee to obtain access to the live streaming.

