Netherlands host West Indies in the second One-Day International (ODI). West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 and will be looking to go 2-0 up. For the uninitiated, the ongoing series is part of the is part of the 2020-23 ICC Men’s World Cup Super League. Meanwhile, for WI vs NED 2nd ODI live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. NED vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Netherlands vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022.

In the series opener, West Indies emerged victorious by seven wickets. Shai Hope scored an impressive unbeaten century during the chase. For Netherlands, debutant Teja Nidamanuru was the top-scorer with a fine half-century.

When and Where is NED vs WI 2nd ODI 2022?

The NED vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 takes place at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen today (June 02). The ODI match will begin at 02:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of NED vs WI ODI 2022?

Sadly, there will be no live tv telecast of West Indies tour of Netherlands in India. However, live streaming online option is available for fans in India. For details continue reading.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of NED vs WI ODI 2022?

In absence of TV telecast, the live streaming online of NED vs WI ODI series will be available on FanCode. Fans can access FanCode's mobile app and official website for live streaming online of 2nd ODI. The users will have to pay a nominal fee to obtain the access to live streaming.

