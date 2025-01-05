New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast in India: After the T20I series, hosts New Zealand take on Sri Lanka in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. New Zealand won the T20I series 2-1 and now will be looking to take the winning momentum into the 50-over format. NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match in Wellington.

With ICC Champions Trophy 2025 next month, the ODI series against Sri Lanka will be a good building platform for the Blackcaps. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, won’t take part in the Champions Trophy as they missed the qualification but they will be out there to prove that they definitely belong to the top group. Mitchell Santner who has been appointed as ODI captain will take this series as an opportunity to fine-tune his decision-making skills ahead of the mega event.

When is New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team 1st ODI 2025 takes place at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on January 05 and has a start time of 03:30 AM as per IST (Indian Standard Time), which is 11:00 AM Local Time.

Where to Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024-25 series in India. So fans in India can watch NZ vs SL 1st ODI live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels. For NZ vs SL viewing option online, scroll down. Glenn Phillips Launches Maheesh Theekshana For Huge Six, Ball Lands On Top Of Commentary Box During NZ vs SL 2nd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

How to Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2025 Free Live Streaming Online?

Sony Sports Network holds the digital rights for the NZ vs SL ODI series and the NZ vs SL 1st ODI 2025 live streaming will be available on its OTT SonyLiv. Fans can also watch NZ vs SL live streaming online on Amazon Prime Video in India. There is no NZ vs SL free live streaming online available in India and fans will need to pay a subscription fee to watch the match on these platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2025 02:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).