The South Africa national cricket team will host the Pakistan national cricket team in the first ODI of the three-match series. The first ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will be hosted at the Boland Park in Paarl on Tuesday, December 17. The SA vs PAK 1st ODI 2024 will begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans who are looking to make their Drem11 fantasy team for the South Africa cricket team vs Pakistan cricket team 1st ODI 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the first ODI between the South Africa national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team clash in Paarl. Babar Azam Becomes Second Pakistan Batter After Shoaib Malik To Score 11,000 or More T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024.

South Africa have named a strong squad for the ODI series. The host has included Kagiso Rabada in the three-match series against the Pakistan cricket team. The veteran pacer last played a 50-over match during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal clash against Australia. The hosts have also handed youngster Kwena Maphaka a maiden ODI call-up for the ODI series against the Pakistan cricket team. Star speedster Anrich Nortje hasn't been included due to a fractured toe.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem has earned his maiden call-up to the ODI squad. Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the side. The team also features Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi. Babar Azam Completes 14,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024.

SA vs PAK 1st ODI 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK), Abdullah Shafique (PAK), David Miller (SA)

All-Rounders: Aiden Markram (SA), Marco Jansen (SA), Saim Ayub (PAK)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada (SA), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Naseem Shah (PAK), Keshav Maharaj (SA)

SA vs PAK 1st ODI 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Marco Jansen (c), Babar Azam (vc)

SA vs PAK 1st ODI Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Abdullah Shafique (PAK), David Miller (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Marco Jansen (SA), Saim Ayub (PAK), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Naseem Shah (PAK), Keshav Maharaj (SA)

