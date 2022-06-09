The second one day international (ODI) of the ongoing three-match ODI series between Pakistan (PAK) and West Indies (WI) is set to take place on 10 June 2022 (Friday) at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The match will begin at 04:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Pakistan vs West Indies second ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Babar Azam Becomes First Batter to Score 3 Consecutive ODI Centuries Twice, Achieves Feat During PAK vs WI 1st ODI 2022 in Multan.

Pakistan roared in the first ODI on Wednesday as the hosts chased a mighty total of 306 handsomely with five wickets in hand and four balls remaining. Skipper Babar Azam scripted the history after scoring a hundred to complete his 1000 runs in just 13 innings as a captain. Khushdil Shah's valiant knock of 41 in 23 balls saw his team to the finishing line. Earlier, West Indies opener Shai Hope's 127 gave his side a solid start along with Sharmarh Brooks who also added valuable 70 runs at the top. But the Caribbean bowlers couldn't provide the optimum effort to defend the total and lost the match by five wickets. PAK vs WI, 1st ODI 2022: Babar Azam’s Century, Khushdil Shah’s Cameo Help Pakistan Beat West Indies by Five Wickets.

PAK vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Shai Hope (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) can be taken as our wicket-keepers.

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Imam-ul-Haq (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

PAK vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shadab Khan (PAK), Khushdil Shah (PAK) could be our all-rounders.

PAK vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Hayden Walsh Jr. (WI), Alzarri Joseph (WI) could form the bowling attack.

PAK vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shai Hope (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK),Imam-ul-Haq (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK),Shadab Khan (PAK), Khushdil Shah (PAK),Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Hayden Walsh Jr. (WI), Alzarri Joseph (WI).

Babar Azam (PAK) could be named as the captain of your PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Shai Hope (WI) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

