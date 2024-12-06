England Cricketers Threaten to Boycott The Hundred 2025 After ECB Imposes Restriction On Them From Playing Overseas Leagues: Report

Recently, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have imposed restrictions on their cricketers to participate in the overseas league. However, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the only exception from the ban.

Cricket Utkarsh Rathour| Dec 06, 2024 08:58 PM IST
    Chris Jordan during The Hundred. (Photo credits: X/@thehundred)

    Around 40-50 star England cricketers have threatened to boycott next year's The Hundred tournament after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) imposed restrictions on their cricketers from playing overseas leagues, according to a report. Recently, the ECB imposed a ban on their national cricketers from taking part in the lucrative overseas leagues across the globe whose fixtures and schedules are clashing with the domestic season of England. However, the only exception to this 'ban' was the Indian Premier League (IPL). England Bans Cricketers from Participating in PSL 2025 and Other Leagues, No Such Restriction for IPL-Bound Players.

    ECB Chief Executive Richard backed the decision by stating that they are protecting the integrity of their sport. Richard further added that the decision by the board will give clarity to their cricketers and other countries around their approach to issuing the No Objection Certificates.

    Interestingly, the Indian Premier League was excluded from this ban. Notably, during the IPL 2025 mega auction, more than 10 England cricketers were sold, with star players like Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, and Liam Livingstone being purchased by different IPL franchises.

    England Cricketers Threaten to Boycott The Hundred 2025 Tournament

    According to a report by The Telegraph, around 50 England cricketers are set to boycott next year's The Hundred tournament, following the ECB's new policy regarding playing in the overseas T20 leagues across the globe. The report added that a series of meetings took place with the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) this week among players and their agents, and around 50 cricketers attended the meeting on Monday before the agents met the PCA members on Wednesday.

    The Telegraph Report stated that the players have discussed taking a collective stance around next year's The Hundred tournament. This group also involves a significant number of players who have played for the England national cricket team. Harry Brook Becomes Second Fastest to Score 2000 Test Runs for England in Terms of Innings, Hits Seventh Test Century During NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

    The ECB could announce a hike in pay for the Men's The Hundred tournament, and it is expected to be around £175,000. “In principle, this is a really strong stance that shows the strength of feeling. The question is if some break ranks, because money talks and there could be a domino effect.” The possibility of proper industrial action through the PCA is effectively a non-starter, given the need for a majority vote among their membership," one source said to the Telegraph.

    There have been no official statements made by the England Cricket Board (ECB) members about the recent development regarding their cricketers boycotting next year's The Hundred Tournament.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

