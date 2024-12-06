Veteran India national cricket team all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja celebrated his 36th birthday on December 6. Along with Jadeja, star cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah also celebrate their birthdays on this date. Ravindra Jadeja is considered one of the finest all-rounders in Indian cricketing history. Jadeja is one of the most versatile cricketers of the current generation and arguably one of the greatest fielders of all time. Since making his international debut, Jadeja has won two ICC white-ball titles till now. The veteran cricketer is one of the crucial members of the India cricket team in the Test and ODI formats. The Southpaw announced his retirement from T20I cricket earlier this year. Most Wickets in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nathan Lyon to Ravindra Jadeja, Take a Look at Highest Wicket-Takers in India vs Australia Test Series.

In an era where he was mostly overshadowed by his fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja has kept his teammate on his toes and often steals the show with some memorable moments with the ball. In the past few years, Jadeja has worked a lot on his batting. Jadeja, who is arguably the fastest man in the field, has now become an important batter in the lower order for his country. The veteran all-rounder is also known for his famous swordsman's celebration after reaching a significant milestone while batting. On that note, let's look at some of the memorable moments in Jadeja's career.

Memorable Moments in Ravindra Jadeja's Career

First India left-arm spinner with 300+ wickets and 3000+ runs in Tests: Ravindra Jadeja etched his name into the record books by becoming the first left-arm spinner to have 300+ wickets and more than 3000 runs in Test cricket. Jadeja achieved this historical milestone during the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh in 2024.

Won Two ICC White-Ball Titles as a Player: As a cricketer, Ravindra Jadeja has won two ICC white-ball trophies in his career. The all-rounder has lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with the India national cricket team. After lifting the T20 World Cup 2024, Jadeja announced his retirement from T20Is. Ravindra Jadeja Shares Selfie With Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Khaleel Ahmed As They Enjoy Quality Time in Perth Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Taking a five-wicket haul in both innings of a Test Match: Often overshadowed by Ravichandran Ashwin in Asian conditions in Tests, Jadeja had one of the memorable moments in his career. During the Mumbai Test against New Zealand earlier this year, Jadeja bagged two five-wicket hauls (5/65 and 5/55). This marked the first instance of the all-rounder picking up two five-wicket hauls in the same match. Sadly, India lost by 25 runs against New Zealand. However, Jadeja's monumental effort with the ball showcases his stature in Test cricket.

Smashed Joint-Most Expensive Over in IPL: During the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2021, CSK's Jadeja hammered 36 off 37 runs in the final over against Harshal Patel. Jadeja equalled the highest run-scored record in an over when former RCB batter Chris Gayle made 37 runs against Kochi Tuskers Kerala bowler Parameswaran in the 2011 edition.

A Hundred and Five Wickets in an Innings: During the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka in 2022, Jadeja joined the elite list of Indian cricketers with a hundred and a five-wicket haul in an innings. Jadeja scored 175 runs in the first innings as India made 574/8d. The left-arm spinner picked up five wickets as Sri Lanka was bundled out for 174. Jadeja once again bagged four wickets in the next innings as the visitors were all out for 178. Sri Lanka lost the match by an innings and 222 runs. Jadeja was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

