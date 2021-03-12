Mithali Raj has become the first Indian batter and second overall to score 10000 runs in women’s international cricket. Raj reached the milestone during the India women vs South Africa women third ODI match getting there with a boundary off Anne Bosch. She also becomes the second women’s cricketer after England’s Charlotte Edwards to achieve the feat. She reached the milestone in her 311th international appearance. Former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Anjum Chopra and Wasim Jaffer congratulated the 38-year-old on her feat and called it a terrific achievement. Mithai Raj Becomes First Indian Women’s Cricketer To Score 10,000 Runs in International Cricket, Second After Charlotte Edwards in Overall List.

Raj achieved the feat with a flicked boundary through square leg off Bosch. She was dismissed the very next ball after smashing a full-toss delivery straight to Mignon Du Perez at mid-wicket. But her innings of 36 was enough for the Indian captain to become just the second cricketer to record 10,000 runs in women’s international cricket. Raj, however, is still 272 runs behind Edwards’ tally of 10272 runs from 309 international matches.

Sachin lauded the batswoman for her record and said “Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing 1️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in International Cricket. Terrific achievement.” He was soon joined by former India women’s captain Anjum Chopra, who also praised the veteran Indian cricketer. “It has been a long journey this for Mithali. Enroute a few milestones have been reached and crossed. Congrats @M_Raj03 for yet another accomplishment. 10,000 international runs and counting...,” wrote Chopra. Take a look at their Tweets and other reactions on Mithali Raj.

Heartiest Congratulations to Mithai Raj

Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing 1️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in International Cricket. Terrific achievement... 👏🏻 Keep going strong! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/1D2ybiVaUt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 12, 2021

Congrats On Yet Another Achievement

It has been a long journey this for Mithali. Enroute a few milestones have been reached and crossed. Congrats @M_Raj03 for yet another accomplishment. 10,000 international runs and counting... @BCCIWomen @BCCI pic.twitter.com/BpMoem9rUF — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) March 12, 2021

Terrific Achievement Mithali

Many congratulations on reaching 10,000 international runs @M_Raj03 Terrific achievement, a testament to your fitness, skill and dedication towards the game🙌 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/EnWgF5HniM — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2021

Wasim Jaffer also congratulated Mithali on her achievement and said the milestone was a testament to her fitness, skill and dedication. “Many congratulations on reaching 10,000 international runs @M_Raj03 Terrific achievement, a testament to your fitness, skill and dedication towards the game,” Jaffer said in a tweet. IPL franchisees Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders also praised the batswoman on her achievement.

Mithali Raj Appreciation Tweet

This is a Mithali Raj appreciation tweet. 💗👏#indwvsSAw pic.twitter.com/IXS1Fvtbpv — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 12, 2021

Mithali + Magic = Miletsone

What A Champion!!

ODI skipper @mithali breaches another landmark, becoming only the second player, after Charlotte Edwards, to amass 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in women’s cricket 💪🏻 What a champion! 🔥#Cricket #INDWvSAW — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 12, 2021

Raj also holds the record for most international appearances in women’s cricket. She beat Edwards’ tally of 309 caps when she stepped out for the toss during the second match of the ongoing series. Raj is also the all-time leading run-scorer in women’s ODI cricket and needs only 26 runs to become the first women ever to score 7000 ODI runs.

