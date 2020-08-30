St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will go head-to-head with Guyana Amazon Warriors in the match 20 of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The game is scheduled to take place at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Monday (August 31). Both the teams haven't enjoyed a great campaign in the tournament so far and must leave no stones unturned to clinch the upcoming encounter. With just victories from six games, Warriors are placed at the penultimate position in team standings while the Patriots occupy the last spot with only one win. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicketkeepers and all-rounders for SKN vs GUY match. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

The Warriors made an impressive start to their campaign, winning two of their first three games. However, they lost the plot in the middle and need to make a comeback soon to stay in the playoffs race. The likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Ross Taylor will have to showcase their blitzes for Guyana. On the other hand, Rayad Emrit and Co never looked in the hunt as their win came against defending champions Barbados Tridents. Now, let's look at the live streaming and other details of the match. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – Nicholas Pooran (GUY) must be the lone wicketkeeper in your Dream11 team.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Evin Lewis (SKN), Shimron Hetmyer (GUY) and Sherfane Rutherford (GUY) can be picked as your batsmen.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Keemo Paul (GUY) and Chris Green (GUY) should be the two all-rounders in your team.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Imran Tahir (GUY), Naveen-ul-Haq (GUY), Rayad Emrit (SKN), Sheldon Cottrell (SKN) and Ish Sodhi (SKN) will fill the final three slots in your team.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (GUY), Evin Lewis (SKN), Shimron Hetmyer (GUY), Sherfane Rutherford (GUY), Keemo Paul (GUY), Chris Green (GUY), Imran Tahir (GUY), Naveen-ul-Haq (GUY), Rayad Emrit (SKN), Sheldon Cottrell (SKN), Ish Sodhi (SKN)

Shimron Hetmyer (GUY) should be picked as the captain of your team while his teammate Imran Tahir (GUY) can be chosen as vice-captain.

