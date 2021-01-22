SL vs ENG Live Streaming Online: Sri Lanka will host England in the second and final Test match of the tour. The encounter gets underway on Friday (January 22) at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The opening Test witnessed a one-sided contest where the Three Lions registered a comfortable seven-wicket win. Skipper Joe Root led his troop from the front and slammed a sensational double century. Spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach also proved their mettle with five-wicket hauls. Hence, the visitors must be high on confidence while the Lankans have to put up a much-improved effort. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the game. SL vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

In the absence of regular captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka’s batting line-up looked fragile as they bundled out for 135 in the first innings. However, they showcased a better performance in their second innings where opener Lahiru Thirimanne scored a century while Kusal Perera and Angelo Mathews registered half-centuries. In the bowling department, veteran off-spinner Dilruwan Perera scalped four wickets in the game while Lasith Embuldeniya scalped five in two innings. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test 2021 match will get underway on January 22, 2021 (Friday). The match will be held at the Galle International Stadium in Galle and the game is scheduled to start at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test 2021 in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test 2021 match on Sony Sports Network. Sony is the official broadcaster for SL vs ENG Test series in India. So fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD channels to catch the live action on their television sets.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans unable to follow the game on television can follow the match live online. The SL vs ENG Test match live streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform, SonyLIV. Free live streaming of SL vs ENG on Sony TEN 1 will be available on Jio TV and Airtel Stream mobile apps.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Roshen Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan.

England Squad: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2021 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).