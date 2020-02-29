South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Streaming on SonyLiv: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SA vs AUS on TV & Online in India

Quinton de Kock. (Photo Credits: IANS)

After the three-match T20I series, South Africa and Australia face-off in the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Australia won the T20I series 2-1 and now will look to extend their domination over hosts in the ODIs as well. South Africa, on the other hand, will look to bounce back after the defeat in T20I series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for live online streaming of South Africa vs Australia ODI match then scroll down for all the information. South Africa Vs Australia, Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

South Africa will be without former captain Faf du Plessis as Proteas look to rebuild. Quinton de Kock will lead the side and there is uncertainty over his opening partner. Either Temba Bavuma or debutant Janneman Malan could open the innings with de Kock.

When to Watch of South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

The first ODI match between South Africa and Australia is scheduled to take place on February 29, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at Boland Park in Paarl and is scheduled to start at 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 11:00 AM local time. South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction.

How to Watch South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Australia’s tour of South Africa 2020. Thus, fans can tune into Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD to watch the live telecast of SA vs AUS 1st ODI match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Online

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv in India which is the official online media streaming platform of Sony Network. Viewers can follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details of SA vs AUS 1st ODI match.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Matthew Wade, D Arcy Short, Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson.