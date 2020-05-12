Sreesanth Credits Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly For Making Him the Bowler He Was

Sreesanth, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

S Sreesanth is one of the most decorated bowlers in the history of cricket. The 37-year-old has won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the Cricket World Cup in 2011 however, one series that still remains close to his heart is the 2006 tour of South Africa. Sreesanth was at his very best during this series but the pacer stated that this could not have been possible without the help of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. Sreesanth Heaps High Praise on Arjun Tendulkar, Says He Will Play for India.

Along with a five-wicket haul in the first Test, he took 29 wickets in three games and also helped the Indian side to their maiden Test win on the South African soil. ‘I still remember we had a tour match in Potchefstroom before the Test series. Sourav Ganguly was making a comeback into the team and he would take me out early to the nets before anyone. I wasn’t too good against the left-handers and bowling those lengthy spells to Dada in the nets helped me a lot’ Sreesanth was quoted by India Today. Sreesanth on Sachin Tendulkar and Playing Alongside Real God of Cricket!

‘If you would notice, I bowled quite well to the South African left-handers, especially Graeme Smith. After every wicket, I would go to Sachin paaji, because he too would keep telling me from mid-off or mid-on where to bowl. I was the Man-of-the-Match, but it was all because of these legends’ he added.

‘I didn’t know India had never won a Test in South Africa and it was only later that I got to know. I used to bowl against these legends in the nets and that made me the bowlers I was’ the pace machine said further.

Recently the Indian cricketer gave his opinion on who he thinks can become the first batsman to score a triple century in ODI cricket, surprisingly he left out Rohit Sharma. ‘Maybe Virat Kohli, KL Rahul. Ben Stokes also have a chance’ said the 37-year-old in an interview.