Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of SL vs WI on TV With Match Time in India

After clinching the first ODI by one wicket, Sri Lanka will aim to seal the three-match series 2-0 by winning the second game too. Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played on February 26 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. The opening game between the two sides went right down to the wire where the home side came on top. However, the upcoming clash will be a do-or-die encounter for Kieron Pollard-led side and they must leave no stones unturned to register a victory. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of SL vs WI match. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

Caribbean opener Shai Hope struck a century in the opening game of the series and will be expected to extend his golden run in Hambantota too. Other than him, pacer Alzarri Joseph delivered an impressive spell, scalping three wickets. For Sri Lanka, all the top-order batsmen like Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne got good starts and the Windies bowlers must vary them. Now, let’s look at the live streaming details of the match.

When to Watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The second ODI match between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. SL vs WI 2nd ODI will be played on February 26 (Wednesday) and will start at 2:30 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST) and local time as well.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sony Pictures Networks Sports holds the broadcast rights of West Indies Tour of Sri Lanka 2020 in India. So, cricket fans can catch the live telecast of SL vs WI 2nd ODI on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI 2020?

With Sony Pictures Networks Sports holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be available on SonyLiv. The SL vs WI live streaming will be provided on SonyLiv’s mobile application and official website. Jio users will get free live streaming of the match on Jio TV mobile application. We at LatestLY will provide the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of SL vs WI 2nd ODI here.

Speaking of the playing XI of both the teams, Sunil Ambris wasn’t able to leave a mark in the opening game and thus, Brandon King might replace in West Indies XI while the home side is likely to retain their winning combination.