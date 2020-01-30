Steve Smith Spotted Watching Australian Open 2020 Quarter-Final, AO Acknowledges Presence of 'World No. 1 and World No. 2' At Rod Laver Arena

Steve Smith Spotted Watching AO 2020 Quarter-Final (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ahead of Sydney Sixers’ qualifier clash against Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20, Steve Smith was spotted enjoying the Australian Open quarter-final clash between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. He was accompanied by Former Aussie captain Allan Border. Smith has emerged as one of the best batsmen to have played for the Aussies and thus, his presence at the high-voltage clash grabbed a lot of attention. Even, the official Twitter handle of Australian Open also acknowledged the talismanic batsman’s presence via a post. Steve Smith Showers Praise for Virat Kohli, Says ‘I See Incredible Kohli Breaking More Records.’

“World's No.2 cricketer watching the world No.1,” read the caption of the snap posted by Australian Open on the micro-blogging website. As per the current ICC Test batting rankings, Smith is placed at the number-two position and is only behind Indian skipper Virat Kohli. While by World no. 1, the tournament’s Twitter handle was referring to Rafael Nadal who is placed at the pinnacle of the ATP rankings. However, the Spaniard wasn’t able to put up a brilliant show in the quarters and lost to Thiem in the four sets. Meanwhile, let’s look at the post shared by Australian Open.

With the triumph in the quarter-finals, the number-five ranked Thiem has advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament where the Austrian will meet AlexanderZverev on January 31. While the other semi-final clash is being played between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Well, one of these four will lift the prestigious grand-slam title and all must leave no stones to clinch the prestigious trophy.

Speaking of Smith, he will feature for Sydney Sixers in the qualifier clash of BBL 2019-20. The talismanic batsman has displayed some great form in the series and is expected to extend his purple-patch in the all-important knock-out encounter too.