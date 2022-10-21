Zimbabwe confirmed their berth in the upcoming 2022 T20I World Cup after qualifying and winning the final of the T20 World Cup qualifier held in July earlier. Zimbabwe has featured in all seasons of the T20I World Cup since its inception in 2007 except in 2009 and 2021 editions. In its five appearances thus far, Zimbabwe failed to make it beyond round 1 and never progressed to super 12. With a momentum of a streak of wins from the T20 World Cup qualifier and a T20I series win against Bangladesh previously backing them, Zimbabwe certainly could surprise this time around. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Zimbabwe will join West Indies, Ireland and Scotland in the Group B of round 1. Zimbabwe will open their T20I World Cup campaign against Ireland on 17 October. They will later take on West Indies in the second group match on 19 October and finally Scotland on 21 October to complete their group matches. Two teams from either groups A and B with most points will sail through into the next round of the T20I World Cup 2022, completing the super 12.

Zimbabwe Match List T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time in IST Match Venue October 17, 01:30 am Zimbabwe vs Ireland Bellerive Oval, Hobart October 19, 01:30 am West Indies vs Zimbabwe Bellerive Oval, Hobart October 21, 01:30 pm Scotland vs Zimbabwe Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Ahead of the T20I World Cup 2022, Zimbabwe cricket named their 15-member squad on 15 September. The team was down with many injury concerns but luckily most of the players have recovered including skipper Craig Ervine who will spearhead the side. He suffered a hamstring injury in August during a T20I series against Afghanistan. Other notable players included in the squad who overcame injuries include Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza and Milton Shumba. Pace sensation Blessing Muzarabani is also drafted in the crucial squad. Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva and Sean Williams are the definite picks who will add experience and class to the squad. Bradley Evans,Tony Munyonga and Clive Madande are the young picks in the squad who will participate in their first ever T20I World Cup.

Scotland T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

