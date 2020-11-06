Arguably the best batsmen going around in World Cricket, Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday (November 5) and wishes poured in for him from all around the world. Several lauded Kohli’s contribution towards the game while many also highlighted his staggering record. On the occasion, England Cricket Board (ECB) also greeted the Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain, but their wishes didn’t go down well with the fans. ECB shared a video from the third ODI of India’s 2018 ODI series against England. The Indian captain, who was batting at 70, became a victim of an excellent delivery from leg-spinner Adil Rashid as his off-stump was disturbed. Kohli was entirely bamboozled by the delivery, and his expression justified the fact. Virat Kohli Birthday Wishes: Suresh Raina, Wriddhiman Saha, VVS Laxman and Others Wish the RCB and Team India Captain.

ECB has posted the video on numerous occasions, hailing Rashid’s ‘Ball of the Century.’ On this occasion, however, fans weren’t amused by the cricket board’s gesture. “Happy birthday Virat Kohli,” ECB wrote with a winking-face emoji while sharing the clip on Facebook. Fans weren’t impressed as the Indian talisman has played many brilliant knocks on England soil but instead of recalling those performances, the cricket board ‘disrespected’ Kohli. Have a look. Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Quick Facts You Need to Know About Indian Cricket Team Captain as he Turns 32.

Here's ECB Birthday Wish For Virat Kohli!!

Agitated Fans Slam Board!!

(Photo Credits: Facebook)

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently eyeing to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. RCB have already qualified for the playoffs, but they need to register three straight wins – Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and Finals – to lift the elusive trophy. Kohli’s men will next take the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 6.

