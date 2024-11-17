India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma is slated to miss the IND vs AUS 1st Test of the soon-to-start Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which former skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has asked the ace-batter to reconsider. Sharma will remain unavailable for the Perth Test following the birth of his second newborn and will join the Indian National Cricket Team for IND vs AUS 2nd Test at Adelaide, which will be a day-night clash.Rohit Sharma and Wife Ritika Sajdeh Welcome Baby Boy, India Cricket Team Captain Makes Adorable Announcement on Social Media.

Speaking to RevSportz, Ganguly urged Sharma to reconsider his decision to stay back and leave for Australia as soon as possible, given India will require his leadership skills Down Under. Sharma will be under tremendous pressure to do well as a batter, and captain the Indian Cricket Team in the BGT 2024-25, where a series win will put India's foot in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Final door.

'I hope Rohit Sharma goes very soon, because the team needs leadership. I believe his wife delivered a baby boy yesterday [Friday] night so I am sure he can leave. He can leave as early as possible and if I was in his position, he should be playing the Perth Test', Ganguly stated. Will Mohammad Shami Join Indian Cricket Team in Australia for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25? Pacer's Childhood Coach Mohammed Badruddin Makes Interesting Claim After His Sensational Comeback from Injury.

Ganguly, commonly referred to in cricketing circles as Dada, also gave insights into Sharma's resistance to taking up Test captaincy from Virat Kohli, where the current ODI skipper was concerned about workload management.

The first IND vs AUS Test of BGT 2024-25 will start on November 22 and will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth. Currently, the Indian National Cricket Team training sessions at WACA in Perth, where match stimulations and intra-squad games are being held for players to acclimatise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2024 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).