Afghanistan (AFG) tour of Zimbabwe (ZIM) is scheduled to take place in June 2022, which includes three One-Day International (ODI) matches and three T20I matches. The first ODI match between ZIM and AFG is set to take place at the Harare Sports Club June 04 (Saturday) at 12:45 PM. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for ZIM vs AFG first ODI encounter can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the best fantasy playing XI. Blessing Muzarabani Returns to Zimbabwe Squad for ODIs Against Afghanistan.

With seven wins in nine matches, Afghanistan currently falls at number five in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League ranking, meanwhile, with three wins in 12 matches, Zimbabwe are at number 12 in the ranking. Afghanistan played their last ODI series against Bangladesh in February-march this year and lost by 2-1. Whereas Zimbabwe played their last ODI series in January 2022 against Sri Lanka and lost the series 2-1.

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Regis Chakabva (ZIM), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) can be taken as our wicket-keepers.

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Rahmat Shah (AFG), Najibullah Zadran (AFG), Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG), Craig Ervine (ZIM) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mohammad Nabi (AFG) could be our all-rounders.

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (AFG), Mujeeb Ur Rahman ( AFG), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) could form the bowling attack.

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Regis Chakabva (ZIM), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Rahmat Shah (AFG), Najibullah Zadran (AFG), Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Rashid Khan (AFG), Mujeeb Ur Rahman ( AFG), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM).

Rashid Khan (AFG) could be named as the captain of your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Sikandar Raza (ZIM) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2022 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).