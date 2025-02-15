Zimbabwe national cricket team delivered an all-round performance in the opening game of the ODI series against the Ireland national cricket team. With a century from opener Brian Bennett the side recorded a massive total. Bowling performances from Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani made the target even more difficult handing the host easy win. Their recent performances have been disappointing, with four losses in their last five ODIs, However, playing at home in Harare, Craig Ervine’s men will be eager to repeat the last match’s performance to seal the series win. The return of experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza is a massive boost for Zimbabwe. Brian Bennett Scores His Maiden Century in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI 2025.

Their opposition, Ireland’s all-round strength lies in the contributions of Curtis Campher and Andy McBrine. If either of the star shine with the bat or ball, team always has a chance of closing the game with a win. Josh Little, Mark Adair, and Barry McCarthy, with Matthew Humphreys and McBrine brings in variety in the bowling attack. While the team lost the opening match, they will look back at the performance in the Test match and will look to get inspiration from the same. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in ZIM vs IRE ODI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team. Zimbabwe Debutant Johnathan Campbell Creates History Becoming the Fourth Father-Son Duo to Captain Test Team, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test 2025.

ZIM vs IRE 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Paul Stirling, Craig Ervine, Harry Tector, Brian Bennett

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs IRE 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza (vc).

ZIM vs IRE 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Paul Stirling (IRE), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Harry Tector (IRE), Brian Bennett (ZIM), Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Sean Williams (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Andy McBrine (IRE), Curtis Campher (IRE), Mark Adair (IRE), Richard Ngarava (ZIM), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM).

