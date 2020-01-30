Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test 2020 Day 4: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for ZIM vs SL Clash

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka (Photo Credits: Twitter/@zimbabwecricket)

Zimbabwe will hope to pile on the runs and set Sri Lanka a gigantic score to chase when play commences on Day 4 of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match at Harare Sports Club. ZIM vs SL Day 4 of 2nd Test match is set to be played on January 30, 2020 (Thursday). The Test match is nicely poised with Zimbabwe having the upper hand having taken a 113-run lead in the first innings. Fans searching for the live score and latest scorecard details for Day 4 of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match can find all details on this page. By stumps on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match, Zimbabwe had already increased their lead to 175 runs and were at 62/1 with two more days of play remaining. Meanwhile, for the live score and latest scorecard details for Day 4 of ZIM vs SL 2nd Test match, please scroll down. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

Sikandar Raza was the star for the hosts with the ball in hand. Raza, who scored 72 runs with the bat and shared a 159-run stand with skipper and centurion Sean Williams for the fifth wicket, achieved career-best figures of 7/113 as Zimbabwe bundled Sri Lanka for 293 runs to take a 113-run opening innings lead. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Match Day 4 Live Scorecard.

Angelo Mathews was the only Sri Lanka batsman to record a fifty while four others got starts but failed to convert it into a big score. At stumps on Day 3, Zimbabwe were positioned at 62/1 with Craig Ervine the only batsman dismissed. Opener Prince Masvaure (27) and Regis Chakabva (15) were at the crease for Zimbabwe with Vishwa Fernando taking the lone wicket for Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Victor Nyauchi, Carl Mumba.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando.