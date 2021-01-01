Former Indian boxer Dingko Singh will celebrate his 42nd birthday on January 1, 2021 (Friday). The Manipur-born boxer won a gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok and is one of the most decorated boxers in Indian history. Singh is now a boxing coach and has trained many up and coming boxers in the country. So as the former boxer turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Dingko Singh was born in a remote village called Sekta in the Imphal district of Manipur and was first spotted by trainers at a Special Area Games Scheme initiated by the Sports Authority of India. He made his debut in international boxing in 1997 and made a sudden impact. Singh is one of the most decorated boxers from the country and has inspired several to take up the sport.

Lesser Known Facts About Dingko Singh

Dingko Singh was born on January 1, 1979, in Manipur

Dingko Singh made his debut in the international boxing ring in 1997

Singh won the 1997 King’s Cup in Bangkok and was declared best boxer at the meet

Dingko Singh won a gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games in the bantamweight category

On his journey to the gold, Singh produced a huge upset, defeating Prages Sontaya, world no 3 at that time.

He was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1998

Dingko Sing was honoured with Padma Shri in 2013

The former boxer has served in the Indian navy as well

With his gold medal triumph in 1998 Bangkok Games, Dingko Singh ended India’s 16-year wait for an Asian Games boxing victory. Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom considers Dingko Singh as her inspiration and has confessed that she took to boxing.

