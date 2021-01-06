AC Milan is all set to host Juventus at the San Siro. The last time the two teams met each other In the Serie A 2020-21 match AC Milan walked away with the game 4-2 as Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a brace. Things this season have changed to quite an extent as AC Milan leads the table with 37 points in their kitty. The team has so far played 15 games winning 11 games and four draws. Whereas, Juventus on the other hand is placed on number six of the table with six wins and an equal number of draws. They had suffered a shocking defeat against Fiorentina in the last game of 2020. In this article, we shall bring to you the head-to-head record and match the results of the last five encounters. Did Cristiano Ronaldo Break Pele’s Record? Brazilian Legend REFUTES the Claim by Updating his Instagram Bio (See Pic).

AC Milan vs Juventus - July 7, 2020 - Milan 4-2

This was one the games which began after COVID-19 break where Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a brace but that just did not prove to be enough for the Bianconeri and AC Milan won the match 4-2.

Juventus vs AC Milan - November 10, 2019-Juventus 1-0

Juventus won the game by 1-0 where Paulo Dybala netted a goal at the 77th minute. The match was played at the Juventus Training Center and as mentioned above, Cristiano Ronaldo's team walked away with the last laugh.

Juventus vs AC Milan - April 9, 2019-Juventus 2-1

In this game, we had Moise Kean and Paulo Dybala who scored one goal each for the side and took the score of 2-1. From AC Milan we had Krzysztof Piątek scoring the first goal of the match.

AC Milan vs Juventus - November 11, 2018 - Juventus 2-0

Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo both scored goals for the team and led the Bianconeri to a 2-0 win. The match was held at the San Siro. Gonzalo Higuaín had missed a penalty kick at the 41st minute.

Juventus vs AC Milan - March 31, 2018-Juventus 3-1

Now, this was yet another result that went in favour of the Bianconeri as the team won the game by 3-1. Sami Khadira, Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala were the ones who netted the goal for the team.

Both teams will leave no stone unturned to win the game as the match will begin at 1.30 am IST. Stay tuned to space for more updates on the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).