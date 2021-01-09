AC Milan will take on Torino in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the San Siro Stadium on January 9, 2021 (Saturday midnight). Both teams have had contrasting starts to the season and find themselves on the opposite end of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for AC Milan vs Torino, Serie A 2020-21 live streaming details can scroll down below. Serie A 2020–21 Match Result: Juventus Wins 3–1 Against AC Milan, Ends Rossoneri’s Unbeaten Run.

AC Milan had their unbeaten run broken last time by Juventus and will be hoping to bounce back from that defeat and extend their lead at the top of the table. Stefano Pioli’s team hold a one-point lead over the chasing pack. Meanwhile, Torino are battling relegation and will be hoping to move away from the bottom three. The Turin side are currently out of the drop zone on the basis of goal difference.

When is AC Milan vs Torino, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

AC Milan vs Torino match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the San Siro Stadium on January 10 (Sunday). The match is set to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Torino, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the AC Milan vs Torino clash on Sony Ten channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of AC Milan vs Verona match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of AC Milan vs Torino, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action of matches online. SonyLiv, the OTT Sony Network, will be live streaming the game online for fans in India. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live-action of the AC Milan vs Torino football match.

