Al-Khaleel will be facing Al-Nassr at home this evening in the Saudi Pro League with both sides looking to build some consistency in the league. Al-Nassr had been competing with Al Hilal for the past few terms in the title race but this campaign has been far from convincing for them. Stefano Pioli has his task cut out as the Italian gaffer trains his squad through the business end of the season. Al-Khaleej are seventh in the points table and ended their three-game winless streak with a much-needed victory over Al-Orobah on the last matchday. Al-Khaleej versus A-nassr will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 8:20 PM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Abdullah Al-Hahad has been ruled out for hosts Al-Khaleej while Marwan Al-Haidari is struggling with a knee injury and will be a major doubt ahead of the tie. Saeed Al Hamsal, Marcel Tisserand, Mohammed Al-Khabrani, and Pedro Rebocho form the back four with Mansour Hamzi and Murad Hawsawi as the box-to-box midfielders. Konstantinos Fortounis is the playmaker in a 4-2-3-1 setup and Abdulla Al Salem line-up as the lone striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the talisman for Al-Nassr in attack and the Portuguese skipper will want to lead the team with example here. Sadio Mane and Angelo Gabriel will be pressed into service in the final third to help the striker. Marcelo Brozovic and Otavio are a bit of a floater in midfield with the primary responsibility of maintaining the tempo of the game. Aymeric Laporte remains the team’s key player at the back. Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To 'Keep Fighting' After 1–1 Draw in Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Clash (See Post).

When Is Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Tuesday, January 21. The Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr match is set to be played at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 8:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. However, the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej live telecast won't be available for viewers in India due to other commitments. For Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr online viewing options, read below.

Is Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network will provide Saudi Pro League 2024-25 live streaming online for fans in India. Fans can however watch Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Al-Nassr will be challenged in thus tie but they should come away with a win here.

