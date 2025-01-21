Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Taawoun in their last Saudi Pro League 2024-25 game. Aymeric Laporte stepped up as the saviour for Al-Nassr as he scored a crucial equaliser which helped Al-Nassr to secure at least a point. The Portuguese talisman went goalless in his last game for Al-Nassr. Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr currently reside in the fourth spot in the standings. It is almost next to impossible for Al-Nassr to win the league this season as well. Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To 'Keep Fighting' After 1–1 Draw in Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Clash (See Post).

Al-Nassr haven't won a silverware in the recent times. They won their last trophy in the 2023-24 season and that too under Luis Castro. Stefano Pioli has done a decent job till now but hasn't been up to the mark with the strategies. Al-Nassr still have a chance to go for silverware as it is only half of the season passed. Al-Nassr lack consistency, mostly in their defence. If the Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr will keep this form going, they will not be able to win a trophy any time soon.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

CR7 is set to turn 40 in February 2025 and is still going strong. Ronaldo was spotted training and travelling with his Al-Nassr teammates which clearly indicates that Ronaldo is available and will be the part of Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash. This is going to be an away game for Al-Nassr and they will have a clear chance to secure three points. Neymar Jr Nearing Santos Return As Brazil Club Submits Loan Proposal, Al-Hilal to Take Final Decision.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the most consistent player for Al-Nassr if we look at the last few matches. Ronaldo missed out on engraving his name to the scoresheet in the last Saudi Pro League match but this time around he will surely be ready to contribute to his team. Ronaldo has bagged 917 goals in his career as of now.

