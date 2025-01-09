Al-Nassr are going through a bit of a barren run in the Saudi Pro League with just two wins in their last five games. They face Al Akhdoud at home this evening, looking to climb higher than their current fourth spot in the points table. With 25 points from 13 games, the home side are 11 shy of league leaders Al-Ittihad. Stefano Pioli is a manager under duress and the Italian gaffer is yet to showcase the turnaround in the squad’s performance which was expected of him. Opponent Al Akhdoud are 14th in the standings and Stjepan Tomas’s men will need to play really well to get a positive result here. Al-Nassr versus Al Akhdoud will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 10:30 PM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted he is likely to extend his deal with Al-Nassr, which ends in June. He is likely to miss out on this tie though due to an abdominal issue. In hi absence, Sadio Mane and Otavio will have to rise up to the challenge and make themselves counted. Marcelo Brozovic will be the key player in midfield and his ability to dictate the tempo makes him special.

Al Akhdoud do not have any injury or suspension to worry about which is a positive. Ibrahima Kone, Christian Bassong, and Saviour Godwin will be the front three for the visitors as they line up in a 4-3-3 formation. Santiago Pedroza will sit deep and try and shield the backline. Cristiano Ronaldo Rubbishes Transfer Rumours, Targets ‘AFC Champions League’ Title for Al-Nassr.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr face Al-Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Thursday, January 9. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud match in Saudi Pro League 2024-25 will be played at the Al -Awwal Park in Riyadh and it starts at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. Fans in India can watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud online viewing options, read below.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network will provide Saudi Pro League 2024-25 live streaming online for fans in India. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Al-Nassr at home should create plenty of chances enroute to a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).