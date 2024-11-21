Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and YouTube sensation MrBeast collaborated in a YouTube video together in one of the most-awaited collaboration, which the Al-Nassr star has been teasing for days. The video is finally up on Ronaldo's channel. The two had quite the banter on the show and one of those instances included Cristiano Ronaldo coming up with a question for MrBeast . "Do you think I'm gonna beat you?" he asked, referring to eclipsing him in the number of YouTube subscribers. The two also talked about football where Mr Beast asked Cristiano Ronaldo if was going to do a LeBron James, i.e play with his son! The video, uploaded around three hours ago on November 21, has already gained in excess of five million likes! Cristiano Ronaldo To Feature in Special 'Saudi Pro League: Kickoff' Football Documentary Series on Netflix.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Internet-Breaking' Video With Mr Beast:

