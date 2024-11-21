Rodri who recently won the Ballon d'Or 2024 award made a statement and picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. As per Rodri, Ronaldo lacks natural talent and is only a threat when he is with the ball inside the penalty area. But while explaining why he picked Messi he mentioned that Lionel Messi is dangerous with the ball all over the pitch as Rodri has faced them both and knows the difference. Fans reacting to this flooded and reacted with funny memes all over social media. Ballon d'Or 2024 Winner Rodri Chooses Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo During TV Show, Says 'He's Dangerous Anywhere on the Pitch'.

'Cristiano Ronaldo was able to match Lionel Messi without any natural talent'

Rodri: "Cristiano Ronaldo was able to match Lionel Messi without any natural talent" pic.twitter.com/8CwajxNM7e — Preeti (@MadridPreeti) November 21, 2024

'Imagine if he had some talent'

Untalented Cristiano Ronaldo is the Top Scorer in football history Imagine if he had some talent .... https://t.co/dnAypUrwXy pic.twitter.com/dwrwgm3MJS — hal. (@halsmcfc) November 20, 2024

'Rodri still carries the pain and I know it's natural'

Rodri still carries the pain and I know it's natural pic.twitter.com/hxSPDHq5TA — W (@_common_W_) November 21, 2024

'Front row seat'

'All without any talent, that’s why he’s my GOAT'

-Most goals in Champions League history. -Most goals in International football history. -Most goals in Euros History. -Most goals in Football history. -5 Ballon D’ors. -33 Career trophies. All without any talent, that’s why he’s my GOAT🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/206xZmsLCz — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 21, 2024

