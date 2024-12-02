Al-Nassr, at the third position in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 tournament has won four and drew one out of five matches. Al Nassr side struggled in the league but they are a force to reckon in the AFC Champions League. Moreover, the Knight of Najds has been ruthless in this competition having scored 12 goals. Defensively also they have been stable at the back and conceded just four from five games. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team will lock horns against Al-Sadd next in the AFC Champions League competition. Cristiano Ronaldo and Mr Beast Confirm 'Big Videos Together' on November 30.

Al Sadd is also undefeated in the competition with two wins and three draws in the AFC Champions League competition. The Qatari side is in fifth place in the points table and more importantly they side delivered an excellent performance against Al Hilal in the previous match securing a point against the defending Saudi Pro League champions.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match will be played at Al-Awwal Stadium in Dubai. The match is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on October 22. Check out the Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd viewing options below. Al-Nassr 2–0 Damac, Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Completes 915 Career Goals With Brace As Knights of Najd Close Gap With Top Two.

Where to Get Live Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Match?

Sports 18 Network has broadcasting rights to the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd match of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 on the Sports 18 Network.

How to Get Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25, Live Streaming Online?

While the live telecast of the match is available on the Sports 18 network, fans can also enjoy live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match on the FanCode app and website. Al-Nassr have momentum with them and they should secure an easy win.

