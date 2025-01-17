Al-Nassr, third in the Saudi Pro League, will be facing Al-Taawoun in an away tie this evening with the club looking to keep their remote chances of a league title alive. At the moment, they trail leaders Al-Hilal by a staggering 12 points and this will need some catching up. With the club winning three out of their five games and losing twice in this period, consistency remain a challenge for them. Opponents Al-Taawoun are eighth in the points table but they are a team that can defeat anyone on their day. Al-Taawoun versus Al-Nassr will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 10:30 PM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Musa Barrow scored twice for Al-Taawoun in the last game and his goal scoring exploits and his striker partnership with Abdulfattah Adam Mohammed Al Hosawi will be crucial. Rakan Al-Tulayhi and Mohammed Marzouq are major doubts for the game owing to fitness issues. Aschraf El Mahdioui will be the holding midfielder with focus on shield the backline.

Abdullah Alkhaibari misses out for Al-Nassr due to a muscle injury. He joins Sami Al-Najei on the treatment table. Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane will be the star players for the visitors in the final third, with their movement and goal scoring abilities key. Aymeric Laporte at the back need to have a good game with the team letting in some easy goals in recent times.

When Is Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Taawoun will lock horns against Al-Nassr in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on January 17. The Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr, SPL match will be played at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium and it starts at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Extend Contract With Al-Nassr Amid Speculation on Future at Saudi Pro League.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. Fans in India are likely to find the live telecast viewing option of the Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on the Sony Sports Ten TV channels. For the Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr online viewing option, read below.

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network will provide Saudi Pro League 2024-25 live streaming online for fans in India. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but will need a subscription. Al-Nassr will be challenged in this tie but expect them to secure a win here.

