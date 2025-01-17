Al-Nassr are residing at the third spot in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 standings. Al-Nassr fans are always hoping that their side will step up and overtake the long dominance established by Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League over the years. Last season, Al-Nassr ended in the second spot and Al-Hilal won the Saudi Pro League title because there was a whole lot of difference in the points. This time also Al-Hilal are leading the Saudi Pro League standings followed by Al-Ittihad on the second spot with similar points. 'Dont Listen to Cristiano! Ligue 1 is Better' A Message From Lionel Messi; Olympique Lyonnais Comes Up With Unique Way To Introduce New Signing Thiago Almada.

Even after the addition of a new head coach from Europe, Al-Nassr does not feel like a strong team. Although they have added some great players to their squad in the past couple of years still they are way behind Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr is set to face Al-Taawoun next in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season. Stefano Pioli and Al-Nassr will be keen on securing three points which can turn out to be vital going further. Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane are in good form so Al-Nassr will not be worried much when it comes to the attacking front. They still have to work on their defence as opponents tend to find open spaces due to which Al-Nassr turn their matches into a win.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is in good form and recent rumours also say that he has already extended his contract with Al-Nassr for another year. Ronaldo was spotted training with his Al-Nassr teammates which thus means he is fit to play. CR7 is also an important part of Stefano Pioli’s plan and the former AC Milan coach will want the Portuguese talisman to start for Al-Nassr. Marcelo Reunites With Former Real Madrid Teammates and President Florentino Perez After Copa del Rey 2024-25 Clash Against Celta Vigo, Pics Go Viral.

Ronaldo is close on reaching the 1000-goal mark. If he reaches this milestone which at this pace he will, Ronaldo will also be the only one to achieve the milestone. No other player has scored 1000 goals in their career.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2025 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).