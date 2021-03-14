Arsenal will look to extend their four-match winning streak in all competitions when they host Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Sunday. Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur match in the Premier League will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London. Both teams rehearsed for the North London derby with wins in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League last 16 matches. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur clash should scroll down for all details. Referee Caught on Camera Urinating on Pitch Before the Start of Football Match in Brazil (Watch Video).

Arsenal are winless in their last five meetings against Tottenham Hotspur and have lost each of their last two Premier League matches in the North London derby. The Gunners have never gone six matches without a win against their north London rivals while Tottenham could make three consecutive wins over Arsenal for the first time since 1974. Jose Mourinho's side won the reverse fixture 2-0 and are looking to complete a league double for the first time in 28 years. Amad Diallo Creates Manchester United History With Goal Against AC Milan in Europa League 2020-21.

When is Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the Emirates Stadium on March 14 (Sunday). The North London derby clash is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur match live action on Star Sports channels as Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the North London derby.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

