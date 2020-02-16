ATK vs CFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for ATK FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

ATK FC (Photo Credits: Twitter/Roy Krishna)

Stakes will be very high when ATK FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in the match 84 of the Hero Indian Super League 2019-20. The match will be played on February 16 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. With a win in this game, ATK can pip FC Goa to go at the pinnacle of the points table. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC is battling out to make a place in the top four and to do that, they need at least two victories from their last three league games. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards for ATKFC vs CFC match. ATK FC Vs Chennaiyin FC - Live Football Score.

Roy Krishna registered a hat-trick in ATK’s last outing and will be expected to come good in this encounter too. Other than him, Javi Hernandes and Edu Garcia have displayed some good form in the tournament and will aim to guide their side to a win in the upcoming encounter. For Chennaiyan, Anirudh Thapa will return to the line-up after serving his suspension and it will be a great boost up for the visitors. Andre Schembri is the other player who is expected to be inducted in Chennaiyan’s playing XI and it will be interesting to see how he will perform.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Arindam Bhattacharya (ATK) has been sensational between the sticks throughout the tournament. Hence, he should be picked as the goalkeeper for this clash.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Lucian Goian (CFC), Pritam Kotal (ATK) and Prabir Das (ATK) should be selected as the three defenders for this clash.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Dhanpal Ganesh (CFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) and Komal Thatal (ATK) should be picked as the mid-fielders in your team.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forward – Coming to the Forward strikers, Nerijus Valskis (CFC), Balwant Singh (ATK) and James Justin (ATK) should fill the remaining three slots.

Arindam Bhattacharya has been impeccable with the gloves in hand and is an ideal pick for captain in your team while Nerijus Valskis can be chosen as vice-captain.