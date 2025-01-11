Bengaluru FC, second in the Indian Super League with 27 points from 14 games, will look to close the gap at the top with leaders Mohun Bagan when they face Mohammedan SC this evening. Gerard Zaragoza’s team heads into the fixture on the back of a defeat suffered at the hands of Jamshedpur. Opponents Mohammedan have surprisingly shown some resolve in the last two contests, coming away with a point each after a string of losses. While they continue to be rock bottom in the standings, the fans are rejoicing in the fight they are showing in recent times. Bengaluru FC versus Mohammedan SC will be telecasted on the Sprots18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 5:00 PM IST. ISL 2024-25: Khaiminthang Lhungdim Scores Late Equaliser to Help Punjab FC Bag a Point Against Northeast United.

Alberto Noguera was on the scoresheet for Bengaluru FC in the last game and he had a good game overall. But it cannot be said for the others as they struggled. Sunil Chettri and Ryan Williams on the wings will have to play a key role here as their pace and dribbling abilities can get them past the opposition defence with ease. Pedro Capó controls the tempo of the play for the home side in central midfield.

Florent Ogier and Joe Zoherliana have been colossal for Mohammedan SC in defence and it is due to their efforts that Mohammedan have got two points. The forward line led by Adison Singh Thokchom will need to do more though but they also need support from a midfield unit that hardly creates.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bengaluru FC will face Mohammedan SC in the ISL 2024-25 on Saturday, January 12. The match will be held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and kick off at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

In India, the official broadcast rights are with Viacom 18. Fans in India can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan SC on Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 3, Sports18 Khel, and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan SC online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

The official OTT platform of Viacom 18 Network is JioCinema, where ISL 2024-25 live streaming online will be provided. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan SC live streaming online for free. Bengaluru at home should create plenty of chances enroute an easy win.

