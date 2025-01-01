Arsenal will look to close the gap with first-placed Liverpool when they take on Brentford in an away tie. The Gunners have 36 points from 18 games and head into this fixture on the back of two wins. Mikel Arteta knows his side lack the edge in the title race but given the competitive nature of the league, there is always a chance to claim the prize. Opponents Brentford are 12th and with a solitary win in their last five. Their priority will be to try and break into the top half of the points table. List of Major Football Tournaments Scheduled for 2025 Including FIFA Club World Cup to UEFA Nations League and UCL.

Bukayo Saka had to undergo surgery to treat a hamstring injury and is now out for the foreseeable future. Raheem Sterling is a doubt for the game but does not have a serious knee problem. Kai Havertz could lead the attacking line with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the wings. Thomas Partey will be the defensive midfielder and Arsenal will want Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard to come up with the creativity in the central areas.

Mark Flekken and Ben Mee were injured in the last game and join the likes of Mathias Jensen, Sepp van den Berg, Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva, and Ethan Pinnock on the treatment table. Yoane Wissa with his pace will be crucial in the final third for the home team, where he will likely partner Mikkel Damsgaard and Kevin Schade.

When is Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Brentford will host Arsenal in their next Premier League 2024-25 encounter. The Brentford vs Arsenal Forest match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, January 1. Check out live streaming and viewing options for the Brentford vs Arsenal match. Wayne Rooney Sacked by Plymouth Argyle FC As Club Sits at Bottom of EFL Championship 2024–25 Points Table.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Brentford vs Arsenal live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select channels. For Brentford vs Arsenal Forest online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Expect a quality game of football with Arsenal emerging as 1-3 victors.

